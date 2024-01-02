McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MCK traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,702. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.39. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

