Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

MBWM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $644.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

