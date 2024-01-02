Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 29.7% in December

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 296,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 99,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 24.64%. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Articles

