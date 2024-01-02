Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.73. The company had a trading volume of 320,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

