Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 44983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Metals One Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metals One

In other news, insider Daniel Maling acquired 35,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050 ($1,337.07). 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

