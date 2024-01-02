Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 964,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.8 %

MEI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

