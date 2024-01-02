MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 29,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,552. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $423.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.