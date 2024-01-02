Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 45,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.