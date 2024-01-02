Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

Shares of MALRY traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $69.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

