Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.6 days.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,662. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
