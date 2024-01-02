Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.60.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

