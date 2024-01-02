Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.60.
Montage Gold Company Profile
