Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,015. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.