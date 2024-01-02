Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $17.92 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.68. 585,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

