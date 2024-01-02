Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.43. The stock had a trading volume of 509,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $180.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.