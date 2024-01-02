Moonriver Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and approximately $59.17 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $23.98 or 0.00053383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 490% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,116,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,714,454 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

