Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 27.9% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 974,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 212,883 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 96.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDD stock remained flat at $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 170,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.