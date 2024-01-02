musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 882778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 2.83.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

