National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
National Presto Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.57.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
