National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Presto Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

