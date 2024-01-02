NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $582.12 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00008837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $582.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00090240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.94441887 USD and is up 9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $237,203,115.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

