Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $170.86 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,284.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00161941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.00573504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00368962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00214066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,948,079,614 coins and its circulating supply is 43,265,432,044 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

