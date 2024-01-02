NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in December

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at NeuroOne Medical Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher Volker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,257. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.