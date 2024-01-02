New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Up 30.2% in December

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

