Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 534.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 735,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 708,123 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 233.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 482,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NR. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 602,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $556.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

