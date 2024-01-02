Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 602,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

