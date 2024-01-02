Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

