Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance
Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
