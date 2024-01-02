Niza Global (NIZA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.87 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Niza Global has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $3.04 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 255.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,512,185,921 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.03097487 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,573,166.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

