Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Northwest Pipe Stock Down 0.4 %
NWPX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
