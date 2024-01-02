Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 0.4 %

NWPX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

