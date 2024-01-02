Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 964,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

