NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,265,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NuVista Energy stock remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

