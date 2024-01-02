NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,265,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
NuVista Energy stock remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
About NuVista Energy
