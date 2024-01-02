NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00019916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,274.42 or 1.00017564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011347 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00202997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

