Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $915.22 million and $63.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.07 or 0.05232478 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00024379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13740546 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $56,886,994.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

