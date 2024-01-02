OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCFCP remained flat at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

