Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ONBPP stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

