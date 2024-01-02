OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMNIQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Stock Performance

Shares of OMQS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.27. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ ( NASDAQ:OMQS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

