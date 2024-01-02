Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,307.0 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OCLDF stock remained flat at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

