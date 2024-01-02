Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSIIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 9,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

