Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Osino Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OSIIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 9,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
About Osino Resources
