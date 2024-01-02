P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 29.6% in December

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance
Shares of PTSI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.78. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,120. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
