P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 29.6% in December

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of PTSI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.78. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,120. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

