PAAL AI Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $123.22 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,632,046 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 768,618,345.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.17725226 USD and is up 22.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,915,829.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

