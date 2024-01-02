Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $314.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 27.56 ($0.35), with a volume of 2400187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £253.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Featured Stories

