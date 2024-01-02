Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Update

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. 598,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,612. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.