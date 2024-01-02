PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 148,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,705. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

About PAVmed

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 4,660.07%. Equities research analysts expect that PAVmed will post -10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

