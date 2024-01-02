PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $264.60 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PayPal USD has a market cap of $264.60 million and $15.87 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 255.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 264,657,869 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00019242 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $9,975,625.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

