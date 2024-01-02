PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 589,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,393. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

