Philcoin (PHL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $539.53

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $539.53 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

