PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Down 1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 24,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 22,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFDX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

