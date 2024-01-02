Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

