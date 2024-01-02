Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 34.0% in December

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 69,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $1,206,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,447 shares of company stock worth $1,490,848. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of PTMN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.96. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -336.58%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.