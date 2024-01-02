Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Precision Optics by 25.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 172,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precision Optics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Optics in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ POCI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.