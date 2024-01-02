Prom (PROM) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Prom has a market cap of $104.92 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00012800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.06 or 0.99939627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011441 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010278 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00198412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.97287384 USD and is up 9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,544,973.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.