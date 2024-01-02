Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 29.9% in December

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.47. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 342,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

